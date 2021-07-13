Cancel
The Flaming Lips To Unveil Rare Album The Soft Bulletin Companion This Week

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 22 years, The Flaming Lips release their 1999 promo album The Soft Bulletin Companion this week, on July 16th. For over 20 years, the album was a rarety under music collectors. The album was distributed by the band’s management back in the ’90s; it was meant to accompany the band’s original album The Soft Bulletin. The album served as a promotion only and was handed out to only an extremely limited amount of people, like family, friends and some radios.

music.mxdwn.com

