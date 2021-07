FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Game Hog Creek Fire burning in the Tillamook State Forest will receive more air support this week as dozens of crews work to extinguish the fire. So far, a helicopter has been assisting the battle by air-dropping water onto the fire. A second helicopter joins that effort Friday, and a third is expected on Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Officials say the water drops will help cool hot spots so that embers from the interior of the fire have less of a chance of being blown across containment lines.