Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Where is suptech heading?

By Marc Gilman
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith much of the finance world now leveraging technology to conduct business, predict trends and deliver services, financial services regulators are also developing new technologies to monitor markets, supervise financial institutions and conduct other administrative activities. The emergence of purpose-built technologies to facilitate regulator oversight has, over the past few years, garnered its own moniker of supervisory technology, or suptech.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential#Fdic#Cfpb#Finra#Fca#Bank Of England#Asic#Hkma#Mas#The World Bank#Bis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
World Bank
Related
BusinessLima News

Rising infections, lower growth expectations: What will the Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
Marketsmix929.com

Indian central bank looking at phased launch of its own digital currency

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is considering a phased introduction of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), deputy governor T. Rabi Shankar said, and is examining various issues including the underlying technology and issuance method. “CBDCs are likely to be in the arsenal of every central...
EconomyNBC San Diego

China's Digital Yuan Could Pose Challenges to the U.S. Dollar

China is beating the U.S. when it comes to innovation in online money, posing challenges to the U.S. dollar's status as the de facto monetary reserve. Nearly 80 countries — including China and the U.S. — are in the process of developing a CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency. It's a form of money that's regulated but exists entirely online. China has already launched its digital yuan to more than a million Chinese citizens, while the U.S. is still largely focused on research.
Economyfa-mag.com

'Freak-Out' Factor Will Determine Delta's Impact On U.S. Economy

The rapid spread of the delta variant has sown volatility in financial markets this week, but thus far economists are maintaining their forecasts for an historically strong U.S. recovery. Key to their relative confidence: officials are unlikely to order renewed lockdowns, and most consumers won’t drastically alter their plans. Any...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Clearing and Settling Crypto ETPs for European Clients

The decision by Goldman Sachs to deal with ETPs comes following a recent survey that involved over 150 family offices that the bank does business with. Goldman Sachs is now settling and clearing crypto-linked Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. It has been revealed by sources familiar with the matter.
EconomyTechCrunch

Revolut confirms a fresh $800M in funding at a $33B valuation to supercharge its financial services superapp

This makes Revolut the most valuable fintech out of the UK, as well as one of the biggest of the privately-backed scaled-up startups not just in Europe, but the world. It’s also following in the footsteps of Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later startup out of Sweden that is also diversifying into a wider range of other services for consumers and the businesses that integrate it. Klarna last month raised $639 million valued at just under $46 billion. Stripe in the US earlier this year raised at a $95 billion valuation.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England to accept new green gilts in QE programme

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would accept new green gilts which will be issued by Britain’s government later this year as part of its asset purchase programme and for other collateral and monetary policy purposes. Britain’s government has said it will issue at least...
BusinessTelegraph

No 10 chaos has hamstrung the Bank of England

Downing Street is not the only authority which seems not to have a clue what it is doing any longer; the Bank of England, which is virtually at war with itself over the outlook for the economy and how best to address it, is similarly mired in confusion. From the...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

India Begins To Consider A CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun thinking about doing a "phased introduction" of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), amid legal changes needed for that country's foreign exchange and information technology rules, Bloomberg writes. Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar, delivering a speech on Thursday outlining the RBI's plans,...
BusinessInvestorPlace

Crypto Crash: Where Experts Think Bitcoin Prices Are Headed Next

Concerns about a crypto crash are rising following Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dropping below the $30,000 mark late last night. It’s gotten bad enough that the term “crypto crash” is currently trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). This has investors and traders bemoaning the falling price of BTC and wondering if they’ll be a resurgence for the crypto.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

DeFi industry draws in commercial banks? Siam bets with $110M fund

Thailand’s oldest bank sees blockchain and DeFi as the future of global finance and is seeking to invest in the emerging digital landscape. While serious institutional interest in crypto is perhaps becoming more of an established trend than an emerging narrative, the focus of big-money players is usually on Bitcoin (BTC). However, assets like Ether (ETH) and decentralized finance (DeFi) are beginning to pique the attention of major investors.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump ally Tom Barrack pulls SPAC plans after indictment

New York (CNN Business) — A blank-check firm backed by Tom Barrack, the billionaire investor who was chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 and is a close friend of the former president, has withdrawn plans to take the company public after Barrack was charged with illegal foreign lobbying earlier this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy