A fire being dubbed “Skull Creek” is active north of U.S Highway 40 about 70 miles west of Craig along the highway, or 60 miles west-southwest as the crow flies. According to a Bureau of Land Management spokesman, at least 80 acres were burning around 6:45 p.m.. Earlier in the afternoon, it was just 25 acres, and the spokesman told the Craig Press it was all on BLM land. The fire is about 4.5 miles north of the Skull Creek Community, the spokesman said at the time, about 14 miles north of Rangely.