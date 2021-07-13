Cookin' with Sal: The first recipe shall be last

This week, it’s nachos on the menu. Ever wondered about the history of this popular appetizer? I did, so I looked it up. As is so often the case with culinary winners, nachos were a spur-of-the-moment inspiration. Like Caesar Salad, thrown together by chef Caesar Cardinia with whatever was on hand when he ran out of ingredients at his Tijuana restaurant during a busy July 4th weekend in 1924, chef Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya had to think fast when some ladies appeared at his Coahuila restaurant south of the border at Eagle Pass, Texas on a memorable evening in 1940. It was closing time, but Nacho, who always strove to please, checked the kitchen and whipped up a dish from whatever was left on hand, which happened to be tortillas, cheese and pickled jalapenos. He turned the tortillas into chips—nothing from a bag back then—and covered them with the cheese and jalapenos. The result was such a hit it came to be known as “Nacho’s Especiales.”