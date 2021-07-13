Cancel
Casper, WY

Cookin' with Sal: The first recipe shall be last

By Sally Ann Shurmur
Star-Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 28, 1997, Page C1, Casper Star-Tribune. “Some wonder about my qualifications to write a weekly food column. They are simple: I love to eat and cook. I love food.”. And with that, this wild, weekly 24-year run began. I had a LOT of high hair in my column mug...

Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Chattin' with Sal: From the first to the last

Jamie Purcell has worked for many nonprofits in Casper, including Girl Scouts, Troopers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Food Bank of the Rockies. She was my first Chattin’ with Sal “subject,” because I knew the rapid-fire question and answer format in a super quick interview would not faze her. She is the last, because as executive director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, she and her team not only feed food-insecure school kids in two counties by providing weekend food bags, but plan urban gardens, fresh produce markets, free community meals and a myriad other activities. She has big news to share, and we’re thrilled to be able to spill it.
