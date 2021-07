Could the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts be headed to the XFL? It’s not unfounded speculation and we bring on Dan Ralph from the Canadian Press to fill us in on what he’s hearing from his sources north of the border. Could the XFL be headed down south with a team in Mexico as well? Mike Mitchell’s report on the XFL potentially expanding to Canada AND Mexico gives us lots of things to analyze and break down in regards to the 2023 season of the XFL. We also chat with Murray McCormick of the Regina Leader-Post who gives us the latest info coming out from the Roughriders training camps including the latest player injuries and how Paxton Lynch is looking in practice. Finally, a must anticipated guest is stopping by as the “Godfather of the Air Raid Offense” chats his time in The Spring League and gives his thoughts on the USFL as well. All the latest in the world of CFL, XFL, and USFL football for you!