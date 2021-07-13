Jason Sudeikis Decided to ‘Land Like an Avenger’ After Olivia Wilde Split

Uproxx's Mike Ryan was dealing with the trauma of losing his father to a heart attack in 2017 when he interviewed Sudeikis for the indie film Kodachrome, in which he plays a son trying to make amends to his dying father. Ryan told Sudeikis how the movie personally affected him. "Like I said, I was in a pretty lousy place," says Ryan. "There’s no way Jason Sudeikis could have known that, at that moment, I needed a pep talk. Or, well, maybe it was pretty obvious from vibe I gave off in the interview and I just didn’t realize it. So later that day I got an email from Jason Sudeikis and it was … pretty inspirational. And the few people I’ve showed it to over the years have always told me I should share it. That it’s something that, maybe, other people would benefit from reading. So I reached to Sudeikis to ask if he’d be okay with me publishing this email. He wrote back that it’s my story, and if I’m comfortable sharing it, then he is, too. (Followed by a fist and heart emoji.)" In his email, Sudeikis wrote in part: "Just wanted to shoot ya a quick note and let ya know that I’m so sorry for your loss. And I thank you for feeling comfortable enough with me to share. Please please please feel ZERO regret in doing so. It’s important and fucking necessary for us human beings to do that. To connect. To share. And to not concern ourselves too much with the outcome of such bravery. Especially the men of the world. Our generation is the first to “understand” that notion, but darn it, I’d love to try and be the first generation of fellas to 'live' the notion as well. So let’s both continue to attempt to be on that 'side of history,' shall we?..." ALSO: Sudeikis shows his support at Ted Lasso's Season 2 premiere event for England's Black soccer stars who faced racist abuse.