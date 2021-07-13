Cancel
Two New Members Named to the Utah Wildlife Board

 14 days ago

Utah Department of Wildlife Resources recently announced that two new members were recently confirmed to the Utah Wildlife Board. This seven-member board helps approve the rules and regulations regarding hunting, fishing and wildlife management in the state. Members serve six years and both Donnie Hunter and current chairman Byron Bateman will complete their service in August. The new members Bryce Thurgood and Gary Nielson will start their service August 16th. Thurgood previously served as the chairman of the Northern Regional Advisory Council — which votes on the DWR’s wildlife proposals and gives recommendations to the wildlife board. Nielson served as the chairman for the Central Regional Advisory Council and served on the statewide leadership team for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

