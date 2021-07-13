Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Man dies after he and 9-year-old are pulled from the ocean, NC beach town says

By ORDER REPRINT
Modesto Bee
 12 days ago

An Illinois man is dead after he and a child were pulled from the water off the North Carolina coast, officials said. Carolina Beach lifeguards were starting their shifts on Monday morning when beachgoers told them two people were struggling in the ocean, according to town officials and WWAY. A...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Accident#Wway#Emt#Beachgoer Scott Nicholson#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Door County, WIwearegreenbay.com

35-year-old man dies after witnesses say he collapsed into the water at Cave Point County Park

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon after collapsing into the water at Cave Point County Park. According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:39 p.m., deputies were notified that a 35-year-old man had gone swimming off the shore at Cave Point County Park, in the Town of Sevastopol, and upon exiting the water, collapsed and fell back into the water.
Boyceville, WIwiproud.com

49-year-old Boyceville man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer

LUCAS, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a motorcyclist who died after hitting a deer. Sheriff’s officials say 49-year-old Kevin Edgemon of Boyceville was killed in the crash Friday night just after nine. It happened on Highway 12 in the town of Lucas...
Lowell, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

11-year-old girl pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell dies

LOWELL — An 11-year-old girl who was pulled from the swollen Merrimack River by a passerby who saw her struggling in the water on July 6 died at a Boston hospital where she was flown after her rescue, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Mark...
Plymouth, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

3-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Plymouth Pond Dies

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A three-year-old boy who was pulled from a Plymouth pond by an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer Thursday evening has died. It happened at about 7:15 p.m. during Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond. The boy had a life vest on but was found face down in the water. The firefighter and officer, along with their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing. The child was responsive but was having trouble breathing. He was rushed to a Plymouth hospital and then to Boston Children’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said Friday the boy had passed away. “Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said. No other information has been released.
Oxnard, CAKEYT

73-year-old man dies after being assaulted in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police announced that a 73-year-old man died on Saturday after being assaulted during an argument near his home. Police said they responded to a call regarding a person down in the street around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. After arriving at the 500 block of...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

23-year-old man from Hesperia dies in Rialto crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old man from Hesperia was identified as the person killed in a traffic accident in the city of Rialto. It happened at about 3:37 am, on July 23, 2021, in the area of N Meridian Avenue and E Jackson Street in Rialto. According to the...
Corolla, NCRaleigh News & Observer

7-year-old dies in elevator accident at Outer Banks vacation home, NC fire chief says

A child visiting the Outer Banks in North Carolina with his family died after he got stuck in an elevator at their rental home, according to local officials and media reports. Emergency personnel responded to a call around 7 p.m. Sunday about a boy from Canton, Ohio, stuck in an elevator at a vacation house in Corolla, WAVY reported. The house is on Franklyn Street in the Corolla Light neighborhood, just south of the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge toward the northern tip of the Outer Banks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy