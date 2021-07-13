Cancel
Mental Health

Chronic Procrastination Is Quite Common. Here's How You Beat It.

By Tanner Garrity
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Dr. Joseph Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University, and the author of Still Procrastinating?: The No-Regrets Guide to Getting It Done, a fifth of adults could be described as “chronic procrastinators.” As Dr. Ferrari recently explained to the The Washington Post: “That’s higher than depression, higher than phobia, higher than panic attacks and alcoholism. And yet all of those are considered legitimate. We try to trivialize this tendency, but it’s not a funny topic.”

