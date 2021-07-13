Former Canada Dry employee convicted & sentenced after stealing over $150,000

SALISBURY, Md., – On June 3rd a jury found Kelsey Hull guilty of stealing over $150,000 from Canada Dry during her time of employment. The 31-year-old was the Warehouse and Operations Manager for Canada Dry between the dates of December 2017 and August 2018. During that time, according to court documents, she embezzled $150,350 by overbilling a company credit card and issuing refunds to her various PayPal Accounts.