Sen Bettencourt’s Property Tax Relief Bills SB8, SB12 & SJR4 Pass Local Gov 8-0 & Move to Full Senate
Grants homeowners 1st Yr Homestead exemptions & enhances over 65 & disabled homeowners “freeze” value!. UPDATE: Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) passes SB 8, SB 12, and SJR 4 out of Senate Local Government unanimously at the hearing held on Saturday July 10, 2021. These bills are designed to build upon the property tax reform and relief and school finance reform efforts from the past sessions and have a dozen bipartisan co-authors.thepostnewspaper.net
Comments / 0