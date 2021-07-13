Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Sen Bettencourt’s Property Tax Relief Bills SB8, SB12 & SJR4 Pass Local Gov 8-0 & Move to Full Senate

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 14 days ago

Grants homeowners 1st Yr Homestead exemptions & enhances over 65 & disabled homeowners “freeze” value!. UPDATE: Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) passes SB 8, SB 12, and SJR 4 out of Senate Local Government unanimously at the hearing held on Saturday July 10, 2021. These bills are designed to build upon the property tax reform and relief and school finance reform efforts from the past sessions and have a dozen bipartisan co-authors.

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Bettencourt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Tax Relief#Yr Homestead Exemptions#Sb 8#Sjr 4#Senate Local Government#The Texas Senate#The Texas Legislature#Hb#Creighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy