Chocolate vs. compound coatings: Each has advantages

By Michelle Smith
bakingbusiness.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakers have many considerations to make when choosing between chocolate and compound coatings when dipping baked goods. Both are sold in blocks, smaller pieces such as coins and in liquid form. “Coatings are heavily used in the chocolate confectionery space for applications such as truffles, peanut butter cups and more,”...

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipestastywoo.com

Mad Chocolate Fudge Cake

This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
Food & Drinksi am baker

Chocolate Heath Pie

Chocolate Heath Pie is a no-bake dessert made with an Oreo cookie crust filled with chocolate cheesecake and toffee bits, topped with whipped cream and more toffee bits. For the ‘adult version’ of this pie, try my Baileys Chocolate Cream Pie. Chocolate Heath Pie. This no-bake dessert will definitely satisfy...
RecipesAZFamily

Chocolate S'mores bars

Owner and Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for yummy s'mores bars. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8’x8’ pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of an...
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Gatsby Chocolate

Epogee LLC, the developer of EPG – an innovative ingredient that eliminates most calories from fat – has revealed its inclusion in Gatsby Chocolate’s line of better-for-you chocolate bars. Gatsby achieves unheard-of calorie reduction while maintaining mouthwatering indulgence with EPG’s GMO-free, plant-based alternative fat technology. EPG eliminates up to 92% of calories from fat, with no compromise in taste or texture. Containing fewer than half the calories of regular chocolate bars and about one-quarter of the sugar, Gatsby Chocolate bars are available in milk and dark chocolate styles. “Just like we did with ice cream, we’re reimagining and reinventing the chocolate bar with Gatsby Chocolate, creating a product for consumers that delivers on taste, texture and health,” said Doug Bouton, CEO and founder of Gatsby Chocolate and co-founder of Halo Top Ice Cream. “We tapped into the most important technology to hit the food industry in decades when we discovered Epogee’s revolutionary ingredient innovation.” A 2.8-ounce bar of Gatsby’s milk or dark chocolate retails for a suggested $3.99.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Nature’s Path debuts organic waffles for kids

RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is expanding its EnviroKidz line with new certified organic waffles geared toward children. The new waffles are available in two flavors: Penguin Party (cinnamon) and Polar Beary (pink blueberry). Both varieties are vegan, gluten-free and made without any artificial flavors or colors. Each serving of EnviroKidz waffles contains 14 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of plant-based protein.
Recipessweetlycakes.com

Salted caramel chocolate tart recipe

The salted caramel chocolate tart recipe is a rich, chocolatey dessert full of flavor! Composed of a crunchy cocoa shortbread filled with a chocolate almond cream (frangipane), a delicious layer of salted caramel sauce and a generous and creamy chocolate ganache. Best chocolate tart. This is truly the dessert for...
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

CaPao brand among first to receive upcycled certification

CHICAGO — CaPao, a snack brand created by Mondelez International’s SnackFutures innovation and venture hub, has been certified under the Upcycled Food Association’s Upcycled Certification Program. CaPao Cacaofruit Bites are formulated with parts of the cacaofruit that traditionally are discarded after cocoa beans are extracted for chocolate production. The upcycled...
Recipesprimalpalate.com

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and line a muffin tin with parchment paper cupcake liners. In a small mixing bowl, whist together the coconut flour, arrowroot flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Melt the ghee over low heat, and then allow to cool. In a medium size mixing...
Recipescommonsensehome.com

Chocolate Zucchini Cake Recipe (Swiss Roll Cake Style)

This chocolate zucchini cake recipe gets dressed up with easy to make whipped cream filling. It's fancy enough for company, but simple enough to make any time you have extra zucchini. Our family loves this cake. It has a great texture – moist, but light (no zucchini bricks) – and...
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars with Pretzels & Coconut

These no-bake bars from Mixed & Measured blogger Riley Yahr are loaded with dates, peanut butter, and pretzels and a fantastic accompaniment to their sweet drizzles. Swap peanut butter for almond butter or add dried fruit or chia seeds to mix it up to your liking. What you need:. For...
Food & Drinksminimalistbaker.com

Vegan Jamocha Shake (Maple-Sweetened!)

Anyone else love Arby’s Jamocha shake growing up? What’s not to love? Vanilla ice cream infused with coffee and chocolate. So rich and satisfying! Our inspired, vegan version is unbelievably close to the real thing, yet it’s on the healthier side as it’s naturally sweetened and dairy-free!. An incredibly creamy...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Most Goluptious White Chocolate and Lemon Pound Cake

This white chocolate and lemon pound cake is so well moist, rich, soft and really goluptions! It will take you about two hours to make it. You can enjoy it with a cup of ice tea and even cocktail! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 3/4 cups...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These peanut butter banana cookies are the perfect sweet and salty treat. In this recipe there's no need for butter, they have richness, moisture, and flavor from the perfect combination of peanut butter and mashed ripe bananas.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Feel Good Foods enters frozen pizza category

NEW YORK — Feel Good Foods has unveiled plans to enter the pizza category with the launch of a new Detroit-style Square Pan Pizza. The new gluten-free Detroit-style frozen pizza comes in a baking tray and is available in three varieties: Margherita, Truffle Mushroom and Four Cheese. Feel Good Foods...
Wildlifebakingbusiness.com

Pro Tip: Cold denaturation reveals novel plant-based protein functionality

Pro Tip: Cold temperatures in protein processing could change the way the ingredient functions in formulations. Denaturation has long been seen as an unavoidable side effect of isolating protein before it gets packaged and shipped off to make into final products. This unfolding is commonly thought of as an all or none process, where the protein unfolds rapidly into a random configuration as the result of temperature, shear, pressure or chemical interruption to its structure.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cool summer soups: A pastel palette of brilliant flavors

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter soups are dark and murky. Thick hot brews filled with bits of meat and potatoes, chunks of carrots, parsnips, and celery, mushrooms, barley, beans, scraps of fish and, literally, what have you. They’re survivalist soups. Created for sustenance through the long cold months until spring finally comes around again and you can sense the glorious season of summer soups shimmering on the horizon.
Lifestylesafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Anti-slip coating

HEAVYDUTY 20 is an OSHA-compliant anti-slip coating that provides high traction and durability for industrial areas. This eco-friendly, two-component epoxy system contains 100% solids – with no solvents or volatile organic compounds – and polymer grit to give the coating long-lasting added traction. Available in 1-gallon kits that cover 150-225 square feet, HEAVYDUTY 20 is easily applied with a 0.25-inch nap lint-free epoxy roller. It cures completely in six to eight hours at ambient temperature (77° F). Compatible surfaces include concrete, metal, wood, glass, ceramic tile, terrazzo, marble, stone and previously installed coatings.

