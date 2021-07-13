Attorney General Cameron Joins DOJ, Multi-State Coalition in $75 Million Settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Overcharging State Medicaid Programs for Drugs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 13, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and a multi-state coalition of attorneys general in a settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Bristol-Myers) for overcharging state Medicaid programs for drugs. Under the settlement, the pharmaceutical manufacturer has agreed to pay $75 Million to resolve these allegations. The Kentucky Medicaid Program will receive $1,274,861.61 in restitution and other recovery.
