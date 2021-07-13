Cancel
Naples, UT

All Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Westyn’s Vision Playground Equipment

 14 days ago

A very special young boy is ready to have friends of all abilities come play with him at the Naples City Park now that the Westyn’s Vision playground equipment is installed. Westyn Hacking is an energetic three-year-old who was born blind and has Cerebral Palsy and delayed development. As he was getting bigger, his mother Shaylee began to recognize just how much more limited his world is and will be than his siblings and she began to brainstorm what could be done to help all kids come together and play together. The idea for ‘Westyn’s Vision’ was born with the focus on raising funds for ADA accessible playground equipment. With great support from the community, the funds were raised. Installation of a wheelchair accessible merry go round and an accessible swing got underway at the end of June. Now complete, all are invited to the ribbon cutting for the new playground equipment this Wednesday, July 14th at 11am at the Naples City Park.

