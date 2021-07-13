How Kumar Rocker Changes Everything for the Mets

Being the most famous amateur baseball player in the world is probably pretty dang cool and it’s certainly preferable to being completely unknown, but it’s not without some drawbacks. On the one hand, now-ex Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker has enjoyed fame and adulation as he helped lead his team to the finals of the College World Series in both 2019 and 2021, winning it all the first time around, getting MOP honors, and throwing a 19-strikeout super regional elimination game no-hitter along the way (among other achievements). On the other hand, the years of pre-draft scrutiny mean that being taken 10th overall by the New York Mets on Sunday night is viewed as a real disappointment because it wasn’t that long ago that people thought he could go at No. 1 to the Pirates.