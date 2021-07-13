Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Aggressive River fire burns structures near Yosemite; Sugar fire tops 90,000 acres

Norman Transcript
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES – The fast-moving River fire near Yosemite National Park exploded to more than 9,500 acres Tuesday as firefighters tried to protect communities in the area. Officials said at least four structures and four outbuildings have been destroyed and 600 others are threatened. The River fire, which broke out...

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Madera, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Cal Fire#Weather#River Fire#Plumas National Forest#Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Wenatchee, WAifiberone.com

Buildings burned, hundreds of homes under evacuation as Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee swells to 7,000 acres

WENATCHEE - Uncontrolled and still volatile, the Red Apple Fire that started above Monitor yesterday evening has swollen to 7,000 acres. Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the blaze “took off” to the east at around 10:30 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Rich Magnussen says a few outbuildings burned in the blaze, but no known homes have perished.
EnvironmentSFGate

Spot fire from Tamarack Fire that crossed Highway 395 explodes

- Updates: Get the latest information on the Tamarack Fire from the Tamarack Fire Twitter account. - U.S. Forest Service: See incident reports from the Forest Service. - Maps: View maps from the Forest Service. - Road closures: Get updates at Caltrans District 10's Twitter feed. - Evacuations: Find the...
KSBW.com

River Fire threatens major highway leading into Yosemite

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Get the latest information on the River Fire and evacuations fromCal Fire. The River Fire has ripped across more than 8,000 acres in the High Sierra foothills of Madera and Mariposa counties, doubling in size since Sunday, triggering evacuations, destroying at least five structures and threatening Highway 41, which leads into the southern entrance of Yosemite National Park.
Posted by
KREM2

Large brush fire burning near Spokane River

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are battling a 2-acre fire burning near the Spokane river on Sunday. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said six engines, two helicopters, and the Department of Natural Resources are on the scene and will be working to put out the flames all evening. According...
kqennewsradio.com

JACK FIRE NEARS 11,000 ACRES

The Jack Fire was estimated to be at 10,937 acres and a 10 percent containment level, as of Sunday. The latest update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team said in the northwest section of the fire near Steamboat, crews have completed handline and conducted mop up 20 feet inside the fire perimeter along the 4713 Road. Crews are working to maintain, secure, and mop-up the line moving to the east utilizing dozers, handline and hose lays. On the western edge of the fire, resources continue to brush out vegetation while holding and securing the line along the river and Highway 138E. On the eastern flank, crews continue burning along containment line moving south towards Dry Creek. In the southeast, near Dry Creek, resources have burned vegetation along containment lines to connect the 4760 Road to the areas that have been cleared of vegetation near Dry Creek and Illahee Road. The update said the most active area of the fire is south of the river and Highway 138. Firefighters have established locations that are suitable for containment lines while providing for firefighter safety.
The Independent

Wildfire raging near Yosemite National Park burns some 9,500 acres

Footage shows fire crews battling a wildfire raging near Yosemite National Park, one of the most iconic public lands in the United States. The River Fire ignited on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada, south of the park. It is 20 per cent contained but has already burned some 9,500 acres, according to California’s wildfire fighting agency.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Fire near Thorpe burns 57 acres

THORPE, Wash — Firefighters from Upper Kittitas County have responded to a brush fire in the Sunlight Waters area northwest of Thorpe. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s assisting Kittitas County Fire District 1 (KCFD 1) in handling the blaze, which is estimated to have burned 57 acres.
yaktrinews.com

Wildfire burning two acres, threatening structures near Kettle Falls

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol has reopened Highway 395. A wildfire has forced troopers to shutdown the northbound lanes near Kettle Falls. According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire is threatening structures. The fire has burned two acres at Pine Bluff Road near Sandy’s, east of Kettle...
NBC Bay Area

Diablo Fire Burns 128 Acres Near Byron, 50% Contained

Crews battling the Diablo Fire near Byron have the blaze 50 percent contained on Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The brush fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County. The blaze had burned 128 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire...
GV Wire

Update: River Fire Grows to 9,500 Acres; 600 Structures Threatened

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings issued by Cal Fire remained in place Tuesday as the River Fire continues to burn in the mountains on both sides of the Mariposa and Madera County line. The River Fire began in the area of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School road, approximately...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to River fire near Yosemite National Park

Some 40 firefighters from Sonoma County were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the River fire, which is burning amid scorching heat in Mariposa County. The firefighters left around 1 a.m. to respond to the blaze, which has burned about 9,500 acres in the Sierra Nevada foothills and was 15% contained Tuesday morning. They arrived in Mariposa County just before 6 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
Yakima Herald Republic

Lightning sparked fire near Nespelem burned over 10,000 acres, 7 homes but town safely evacuated

A wildfire near Nespelem in Okanogan County burned over 10,000 acres and 7 homes after lightning sparked the fire Monday night. The entire town of Nespelem was evacuated safely and no lives were lost, said Colville Tribal Chairman Andrew “Badger” Joseph Jr. Seven homes burned however only three of them were occupied at the time of the fire, the other four were vacant.
Marin County, CAcbslocal.com

UPDATE: Dolcini Fire Burning Near Novato in Marin County Grows to 35 Acres

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning in a rural area of Novato Wednesday afternoon has grown to 35 acres and is 40% contained, according to authorities. The incident — later named the Dolcini Fire — was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Novato. Currently no structures were threatened by the fire, authorities said..
ifiberone.com

200-acre brush fire threatening structures near Grand Coulee

GRAND COULEE - At around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night, the Northeast Interagency Coordination Center (NEICC) confirmed that the Northrup Fire burning off SR 155 at Steamboat Rock is now 200 acres in size. The fire started at 5:42 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. NEICC...
nbcrightnow.com

Burbank Creek Fire Near Selah Has Burned Approximately 7,000 Acres

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- UPDATE 7/11/21 10:05 AM:. As of Sunday morning, officials say the fire is estimated to be at 7,000 acres. The fire is at 50% containment. Currently, there are three hand crews, three engines, one water tender, and two dozers working on the fire. They have ordered additional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy