Why did file sharing drive so much startup innovation?

Gaurav Aggarwal is Co-Founder of Sleek and Forbes U30. An engineer-turned-entrepreneur helping small businesses survive and thrive with AI. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, famously said, “Software is eating the world, but AI is going to eat software.” Somehow, most of the events in the artificial intelligence world are still happening behind the scenes. The end consumer's life is changing, but without them realizing it. The number of enterprise and B2B AI applications far exceeds direct consumer applications. This is clear in this year’s Forbes AI company top-50 list where there were only two companies (Duolingo and Sleek) focused solely on consumer applications of AI.