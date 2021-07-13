Cancel
Newport, RI

Who is the GOAT? Players at Hall of Fame Open debate between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — When Novak Djokovic capped his four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini on Sunday at the All England Club, the Serb scored his 20th Grand Slam singles title. That moved Djokovic into a tie for the most by a men’s player with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. All three in the coming years will take their place among the game’s greats at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, but the players competing this week at the Hall of Fame Open were asked: Who is the greatest of all time?

Tenniswhtc.com

Tennis-Federer, Nadal and Djokovic’s race to 20 Grand Slam titles

LONDON (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title by beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to equal the record haul of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. The following is a timeline charting how Djokovic caught up with Federer and Nadal. 2003: Federer became the...
TennisPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Novak Djokovic had a classy message for Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday with a four-set (6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3) victory over Matteo Berrettini in front of a sold out crowd at Centre Court. This was Djokovic’s third straight Grand Slam title and has him in position to become the first player to win a calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver did it in 1969 when the US Open begins in late August.
Tennissouthernillinoisnow.com

Djokovic beats Berrettini to catch Federer, Nadal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal now have company atop the list of men’s career Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic has equaled their record of 20 Grand Slams by capturing the Wimbledon championship, defeating Matteo Berrettini by a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score. The No. 1 -ranked Djokovic earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.
Tennistennishead.net

Federer and Nadal congratulate Djokovic for tying their Slam record

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have applauded Novak Djokovic after the Serbian equalled their joint-record of men’s 20 Grand Slam titles. World No. 1 Djokovic saw off seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in four sets to secure his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th major overall. Federer won his 20th Grand Slam...
Tennistennishead.net

‘Nadal ready to challenge Djokovic at US Open’, believes respected coach

A renowned coach and former ATP pro thinks Rafael Nadal will be ready to be a “big challenge” and try to stop Novak Djokovic at the US Open. Darren Cahill – coach of Simona Halep and an analyst for ESPN – also believes Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini will be “dangerous for the entire field” in New York.

