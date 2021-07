The July 2021 Android security update is now rolling out to the unlocked units of Samsung‘s Galaxy Note 10 series in the US. Both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are picking up the latest update. The new release is identified by the firmware version N97xU1UES6FUF1. The update is available on all major US wireless networks, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile (plus Sprint), Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, Tracfone, and Xfinity Mobile. Carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy Note 10 series in the US have yet to receive the July update though.