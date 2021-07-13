Wildfire smoke paints the Nebraska sky red

Did you wake up this morning to a bright red sunrise and wonder why it was red? Well, you aren’t alone! The answer is actually pretty simple, wildfire smoke. Several wildfires are burning across the Pacific Northwest and Canada currently which means a lot of smoke is being produced. This smoke gets transported around the globe depending on how the wind is blowing. The jet stream, a narrow river of strong winds high up in the atmosphere, is currently bringing the smoke out of the northwest and directly into Nebraska. Here is a look at the Pacific Northwest wildfires as well as the current setup of the jet stream.