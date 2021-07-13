The Truth About Underground Boxing Matches On New York's Hart Island

New York's Hart Island is mostly known as a city cemetery, but it has a rich history dating back to the 17th century. The Siwanoy were the initial settlers on the island, but Thomas Pell purchased it from them in 1654, per The New York Times. The island's ownership changed hands throughout the years and in 1868, it became the property of the Department of Public Charities and the Department of Corrections of the Government of New York.