Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

The Truth About Underground Boxing Matches On New York's Hart Island

By Jean Mendoza
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York's Hart Island is mostly known as a city cemetery, but it has a rich history dating back to the 17th century. The Siwanoy were the initial settlers on the island, but Thomas Pell purchased it from them in 1654, per The New York Times. The island's ownership changed hands throughout the years and in 1868, it became the property of the Department of Public Charities and the Department of Corrections of the Government of New York.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Bare Knuckle Boxing#Combat#Bell Hart Island#Englishman#Irishman#Yankee#New York Daily Express#The The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

New York's newest island, a man-made gift to the city

It looks like something a child might have imagined: a mirage of an island floating above the Hudson River. Eccentric, over-the-top, fun! "It's leaving the city, going to Oz," said billionaire Barry Diller. Little Island is Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg's, $260 million present to the...
New York City, NYnrdc.org

Report Reveals Inequities in the Exposure to the Urban Heat Island in New York City

NEW YORK – New York City experiences higher temperatures in the summertime compared to nearby rural areas due to the large area of heat-absorbent paved surfaces and buildings, and lack of greenspace – a phenomena called Urban Heat Island effect. A new report shows that extreme summertime heat is distributed unevenly throughout the city and that it disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities in Northern Manhattan.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Zoo New York hosts 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From super heroes to video game characters and everything in between, Zoo New York hosted the 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con this weekend which brought out a wide array of costumes. “We’ve got guests dressed up, we’ve got cosplay contests that have been going...
Politicsnewyorkian.com

Hart Island’s Last Stand

After years of study, the city has declared an emergency to bulldoze most of the buildings on the city’s potter’s field, without following the usual environmental review process. Source: New York Times.
Politicswshu.org

Long Islanders Weigh In On Redistricting At New York Commission Hearing

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission held a hearing on Long Island on Tuesday to hear how residents want their new districts redrawn. Shoshana Hershkowitz, the founder of Suffolk Progressives, said gerrymandering has existed on Long Island for far too long. "Generally what we're asking for is a fair...
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

America’s VetDogs service dog In training ‘Tori’ completes training with New York Islanders

America’s VetDogs service dog in training Tori has completed training and been placed with retired U.S. Navy HM2 Corpsman Chris Roberto. The Islanders partnered with America’s VetDogs, a Smithtown based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, to raise and train service dog Tori in 2019. Tori has been trained to assist Roberto, a Bronx born and raised resident, with several tasks and cues to help mitigate her veteran’s disability including PTSD skills such as rest, positional cues such as ‘turn’ and ‘center’, shake and everyday companionship.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Democracy dies in darkness? Washington Post, New York Times ignore Biden admin admitting crucial error

Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally. The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy