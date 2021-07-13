Cancel
Emmy Nominations Analysis: Crowd Pleasers, ‘Crown’ Pleasers & Increasing Diversity Make A Mark, But Seven Actors From ‘Hamilton’ – Really?

By Pete Hammond
The Television Academy should be proud in many ways of its nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a diverse list to be sure that includes 37 different programs receiving five or more nominations, including such great newcomers as Hacks and Ted Lasso, and an impressive 45 first-time performer nominees including Mj Rodriguez, up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose, making her the first transgender performer ever in a lead acting category. Diverse casts in shows such as I May Destroy You, Bridgerton, The Boys, the canceled Lovecraft Country and Pose, This Is Us, Black-ish, The Underground Railroad and more show the TV Academy is ever-increasingly recognizing changes in the industry — however slow it can seem — and the world around us. I will get to Hamilton’s 12 nominations imminently.

