Body found in field identified as missing 17-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities identified a body found in the Shreveport area as that of a teenage girl who had gone missing days earlier.
The Shreveport Times reports that the body was found Monday in a field near Interstate 20.
The remains discovered behind a business had been identified as 17-year-old Shamia Little, though scientific testing is being done to confirm that, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.
Shamia was last seen the night of July 6 at Doug Williams Park, a little less than a half-mile from where her body was found, KSLA-TV reported.
Police put up crime scene tape around a home near the park, the station reported.
Comments / 0