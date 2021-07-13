N.C. Music Hall of Fame announces inductees, October ceremonies in Kannapolis

After a long year of waiting to honor its 2020 class of inductees, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will hold its inductions in Kannapolis on Oct. 21. The 2020 inductees, announced last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, included six nationally known and award-winning legends from North Carolina. This year, the Music Hall of Fame will present a “Double-Induction” honoring both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Here are the honorees: