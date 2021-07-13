Cancel
Kannapolis, NC

N.C. Music Hall of Fame announces inductees, October ceremonies in Kannapolis

By From staff reports
Independent Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long year of waiting to honor its 2020 class of inductees, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will hold its inductions in Kannapolis on Oct. 21. The 2020 inductees, announced last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, included six nationally known and award-winning legends from North Carolina. This year, the Music Hall of Fame will present a “Double-Induction” honoring both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Here are the honorees:

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

