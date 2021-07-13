5 NoVA Races to Run This Summer
In-person races are back! Whether you’re looking for a 5K or half marathon, NoVA has plenty to offer in the coming months. Summer is well underway, and so is Northern Virginia’s hot and humid race season. Whether you’re training for a fall marathon or just looking to shake the cobwebs off your legs after a yearlong racing hiatus, the region has plenty to offer, from milers and 1Ks to 5Ks and half-marathons. So lace up and hit that pavement!northernvirginiamag.com
