5 NoVA Races to Run This Summer

For a tenth of a second, it looked like it wasn’t going to happen. When the Beast of Burden Winter Run was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the feeling was that the same was going to be done for the Summer Run, and that the 25 mile “out and back” loop wouldn’t find anyone dashing across its surface come July 31. In fact, a message came out on the run’s Facebook page that the Summer Run was cancelled and there would be no rescheduling during what was being called a “permanent pause.”