Big E Explains Why New Day Didn’t Break Up Despite Ideas Being Pitched

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Big E talked about why the New Day faction didn’t break up:. “I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that’s where people were like ‘ehhh, I don’t know if we should because they really don’t want it. I can’t really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do – you know exactly who I’m talking about – he directly told us ‘hey, this is the idea’ and we said, we’re not feeling it. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier [than that] as well.”

