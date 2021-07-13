Cancel
Study examines cost to Medicare of delayed Humira biosimilars

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 14 days ago

The study compared the European Union system for biosimilar introduction to that of the United States and evaluated the savings that would have arisen from the presence of multiple biosimilars of Humira. Medicare would have saved $2.19 billion on adalimumab spending between 2016 and 2019 had biosimilars become available in...

#Medicare Payments#Fda Approval#Biosimilar Amjevita#The European Union
