Turkish Fitness Model Barred From American Airlines Flight Over Skimpy Clothing

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
A Turkish fitness model was prevented from boarding an American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) flight because the carrier’s crew considered her clothing to be inappropriate. Skin In The Game: According to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram report, Deniz Saypinar had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth Worth to Miami and was wearing a brown crop-top, denim short shorts and a white jacket tied around her waist while waiting to board the airplane.

