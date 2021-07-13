Cancel
Signal makes history with casing ceremony

The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th Signal Command (Theater) held a colors casing ceremony July 1 to mark the relocation of the command headquarters from Fort Gordon to Fort Meade, Maryland. A casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony when a unit is deactivated or relocates, and is held to commemorate the unit and its history.

