Signal makes history with casing ceremony

There are currently around 800 sailors who make up the ranks of the SWCC and who belong to one of three Special Boat Teams (SBTs) within NSW’s Group Four command. As reported across multiple news outlets earlier this month, for the first time a woman has successfully completed a Naval Special Warfare (NSW) selection and training program, earning her designation pin as a member of the NSW community. Understandably, there was some initial confusion as to whether this was the long-awaited arrival of the first “female Navy SEAL,” as the SEALs are the most well-known component of NSW. She is not that, but that fact in no way diminishes her achievement.