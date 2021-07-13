Cancel
Illinois State

Don’t Be Duped By This Fake IDOT Text Hitting Phones All Over Illinois

By JB Love
Q985
Q985
 12 days ago
Wasn't there news of Illinois taking action about robocalls? How is texting not a part of that initiative? Is anyone else getting texts from random "agencies" or "businesses"?. Earlier in the summer, I was getting inundated with texts from Walmart informing me I would receive thousands of dollars courtesy of their COVID-19 relief program. Believe it or not, I am not a dummy. I was fully aware this was a scam. The bogus URL within the text with a big indicator. Other indicators were similar messages from different phone numbers as well as grammatical errors. Hate on Walmart all you want, they're not paying someone to send out poorly written texts in the form of a group text.

