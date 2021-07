The announcement in May that Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC) President Julia Taylor would retire in December, after 19 years leading the group, seemed like a very big deal. This was the group, after all, that since the late 1940s had been the preeminent business organization pushing major brick-and-mortar projects like County Stadium or the county zoo. Except that by the time Taylor was hired, in 2002, the group’s clout had greatly diminished.