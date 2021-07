Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) remains in the Tour de France green jersey following a stage 16 which saw two of his closest rivals make it into the break of the day. Both Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) were among the attackers to make the breakaway at the midpoint of the 169-kilometre stage as the riders approached the intermediate sprint at Vic d'Oust.