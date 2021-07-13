Rihanna Renting Out Beverly Hills Mansion For $80,000 Per Month

This week on our favorite television program Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They washed aubergines suggestively in the sink without taking the supermarket stickers off of them and then told their friends that they couldn’t handle a whole eggplant emoji, they would much rather enjoy a cucumber. They listened to their sons say, “Mommy, you’re only going away for two days, why do you need all of these clothes?” and they answered back that they needed options, but they knew, deep down inside, that their precocious toddlers were totally correct. They broke a bottle of cumin (that’s pronounced KEW-min) in the kitchen and then waited for their sister to try to sweep it up using the brush that’s meant to scrub the grill. What will the rich ladies do when there is no help around? Lug their own bags? Yeah, rich ladies. Why do you think it’s called luggage?