Rihanna Renting Out Beverly Hills Mansion For $80,000 Per Month

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 12 days ago

Rihanna’s giving folks a once in a lifetime opportunity, because you can live in her posh mansion in Beverly Hills … if you’ve got a boatload of cash. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder is renting out her 5-bedroom, 7,628-square-foot pad for a cool $80,000 per month … and the pics might be enough to make ya splurge.

