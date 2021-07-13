I'm not defending Emily in Paris getting an Emmy nomination, but…
Look, folks, I don't get it any more than you do. Emily in Paris, an Emmy nominee? The absolutely ridiculous Netflix comedy from Darren Star, about a very annoying young woman (portrayed with perfectly annoying pep by Lily Collins) who lucks into a "job" Instagramming herself in Paris for a company full of French people who hate her? (Did I mention that this very annoying young woman also uses a plug-in vibrator, which in itself is extremely annoying?)ew.com
Comments / 0