I'm not defending Emily in Paris getting an Emmy nomination, but…

By Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, folks, I don't get it any more than you do. Emily in Paris, an Emmy nominee? The absolutely ridiculous Netflix comedy from Darren Star, about a very annoying young woman (portrayed with perfectly annoying pep by Lily Collins) who lucks into a "job" Instagramming herself in Paris for a company full of French people who hate her? (Did I mention that this very annoying young woman also uses a plug-in vibrator, which in itself is extremely annoying?)

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Lily Collins
