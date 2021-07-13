I'm not defending Emily in Paris getting an Emmy nomination, but…

It's an honor to be nominated, but sometimes the right people don't get that honor. The 2021 Emmy nominations, which honor programming that aired substantially during the 12 months ending May 31, will be announced Tuesday. They are likely to be a predictable assortment of Hollywood favorites, with few surprises on the short list for television's biggest honor. While there are plenty of worthy actors and TV shows sure to be honored when the nominees are revealed, we're also guaranteed a slew of snubs of great performances and gorgeous series. But if I could control the Emmys, that surely wouldn't happen.