Comic book shows are finally getting the Emmys love the genre deserves

This year’s Emmy race for Best Limited Series is highly competitive, and while acclaimed shows The Underground Railroad, WandaVision, Mare of Eastown, and I May Destroy You all vie for the top prize, the chess drama The Queen’s Gambit is far and away the frontrunner. The miniseries has been obsessed over since its debut last October, with praise centered around the articulate writing of showrunner Scott Frank and the remarkable central performance by Anya Taylor-Joy as world chess champion Beth Harmon. The breakout series was so popular it actually reignited national interest in chess.
Comments / 0