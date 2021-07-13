Comic book shows are finally getting the Emmys love the genre deserves

This year's round of Emmy nominations have arrived and, while this can be an exciting time for many, it can be a mixed bag for fans of superhero shows. For years, the Television Academy has seemed hesitant to give genre shows love, aside from technical awards (which are also important). However, we’re starting to see a major shift due to the evolution of the superhero genre, which is arguably making the academy give such shows a second look. Now with the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominations, WandaVision and The Boys and other series are proving that comic book superheroes are finally getting the recognition they deserve.