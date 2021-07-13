Cancel
Ames, IA

WBB: Billy Fennelly talks Carleton’s Olympic Journey on Built to Lead Podcast

By ConnorFerg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridget Carleton’s Olympic dreams were delayed a year due to the Pandemic, but later on this July, the former Cyclone will take the court for the Canada National team. It’s never been a secret that Carleton’s goals included playing for the team in the Olympics, however Iowa State assistant coach Billy Fennelly revealed on the Cyclone Fanatic Built to Lead Podcast that it actually impacted her during recruiting.

