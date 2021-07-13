Pinellas County seeks $4M for new Tampa Bay Innovation Center

Pinellas County is planning to submit an application asking for $4 million from the state to help fund the construction of the new Tampa Bay Innovation Center in St. Pete. The county will request $4 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training. The funds would go toward a portion of the design and construction of the 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will support entrepreneurs and tech startups. The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, a nonprofit tech incubator and accelerator, will be operating the center.