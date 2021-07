The last 18 months have been tough for all of us but few have been hit as hard as Sydney’s hospitality workers. With an increasingly casualised workforce and bureaucratic red tape making visas harder and harder to access (even before the pandemic hit), restaurants are struggling to keep staff, and out-of-work hospitality workers have gone from living paycheck to paycheck, to facing financial ruin. This is understandably putting a massive strain on folk’s mental health as well as their bank balance, and until we can finally get our hands on enough vaccinations, it could still be months until lockdown restrictions are lifted.