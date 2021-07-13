Kroger Health releases 1st in series of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination ads
The “Take One for Your Team” campaign will see the company partnering with athletes across the country, with the first starring Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Kroger Health is launching a national ad campaign designed to drive more COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities. The “Take One for Your Team” campaign will see the company partnering with athletes across the country.drugstorenews.com
