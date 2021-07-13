Cancel
Public Health

Kroger Health releases 1st in series of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination ads

By David Salazar
drugstorenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Take One for Your Team” campaign will see the company partnering with athletes across the country, with the first starring Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Kroger Health is launching a national ad campaign designed to drive more COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities. The “Take One for Your Team” campaign will see the company partnering with athletes across the country.

