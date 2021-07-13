Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TELLER AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake George, or 28 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Air Force Academy, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Florissant and Cascade.

alerts.weather.gov

