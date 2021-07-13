Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Silverton, or 36 miles north of Durango, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silverton and Elk Park. This includes U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 56 and 75.

#San Juan Mountains#Special Weather Statement#11 51 00#Doppler
