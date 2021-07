If all goes well with Mac Jones, he should change the New England Patriots forever. Bill Belichick and the Patriots selected Jones at 15th overall, the highest the coach has ever selected a quarterback in his New England tenure. Jones must have made too much sense for the Patriots, who have been unsettled at quarterback since the departure of Tom Brady last offseason. Jones isn’t mobile or gifted with a rocket arm, like so many of the next generation of elite NFL passers. But he’s a quick passer and quick processor with plenty of evidence that he’ll be accurate in the pros.