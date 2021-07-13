I Tried Temperature-Controlling Jewelry During a Heat Wave to See If It Works—Here's What Happened

Confession time: Even though I’m a beauty editor who has access to all of the latest and greatest skincare products, I’m not always great about maintaining a set routine. There are certain non negotiables that I never skip (you better believe I wear sunscreen 365 days per year), but besides the basics, I can admittedly be pretty lazy. That being said, I’m not getting any younger—I’m now firmly in my 30s, and I’m definitely noticing more and more, let’s call them ‘issues,’ with my skin. The texture isn’t quite smooth as it used to be, I’m seeing fine lines around my eyes, and (despite my diligent sun protection efforts) have some small brown spots that I can’t seem to get rid of. Overall, my complexion is just duller and more lackluster, not as even or radiant as I’d like it to be. Add to that the fact that I’m getting married in a few months and am hyper-focused on looking my best, and I decided it needed to kick my skincare M.O. into high gear. It was time to adopt a dedicated, full-on regimen, rather than just sporadically trying assorted anti-aging products.