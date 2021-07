Local bar and music institution the Sand Dollar Lounge is expanding Downtown with a location inside the Plaza set to open this fall. The venue first opened in 1976 as the Sand Dollar Blues Bar just west of the Strip and changed ownership several times through the years, including a two-year closure in 2007. Since 2015, the Spring Mountain Road favorite has been operated by Nathan Grates and Anthony Jamison, who have maintained the Sand Dollar’s musical traditions while upgrading its bar and food offerings. The Sand Dollar Downtown will open in a nearly 5,000-square-foot space adjacent to the casino floor serving a full menu of craft cocktails plus pizza from the Plaza’s Pop Up Pizza shop, and live music is planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.