The news on Zach Hyman hasn’t changed. According to many sources, he’ll be headed to free agency on July 28th. Not great news for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but at the same time, probably not a huge surprise considering the team has likely been expecting this for weeks. Where he signs, and what he ultimately signs for is unknown, but it’s probably going to be for more than the Maple Leafs were willing to pay, if they could have afforded him.