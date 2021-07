Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas issued an 82-page decision holding that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program initiated under the Obama administration “is illegal.” The court installed a “permanent injunction against its continued operation” for new applications, adding that “nothing in this injunction should be read as ordering DHS or any other governmental entity to cancel or otherwise terminate DACA status for any individual who currently is, as of this date, a DACA recipient in good standing.”