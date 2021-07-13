F1S hosts Horizons Summer Art Show

The Horizons 2021 Summer Art Show and Awards Night was recently held at Moore Middle School. The Florence One School District’s gifted and talented visual art summer program served more than 80 students. More than 300 people were in attendance for the art show and awards ceremony. “Horizons is a truly special program with an exceptional history that we are very proud of,” said Eric Figueras, director of F1S Arts and Innovative programs During this year’s program, the work of McKenzie Foster was chosen as Best in Show by the faculty. Foster was named the program’s valedictorian and Yulia Prokofyeva the salutatorian. This was the 32nd year Horizons has been held by F1S. Students were selected through a district-wide screening process governed by the state. The students then attended a two-week summer program staffed by art specialists. The students learned various art and sculpture techniques and produced numerous works which were presented in the public art show.