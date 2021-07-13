Small Steps CNY Inc. To Hold Golf Fundraiser Benefiting Local Families Battling Cancer

FULTON – An Oswego County charity is holding a golf fundraiser to benefit local families who are battling cancer. Small Steps CNY Inc. is in its fifth year of existence. Originally established to raise money for breast cancer research, the charity’s mission has evolved over the years. While the Small Steps team still contributes to that cause, they have also decided to turn their attention to helping families battling all types of cancer, specifically more local. They have helped several local families over the years, raising and donating thousands of dollars, all thanks to their generous donors. This year, they look to continue and grow their support from the community for this great cause.