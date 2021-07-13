Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Small Steps CNY Inc. To Hold Golf Fundraiser Benefiting Local Families Battling Cancer

By Submitted article
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FULTON – An Oswego County charity is holding a golf fundraiser to benefit local families who are battling cancer. Small Steps CNY Inc. is in its fifth year of existence. Originally established to raise money for breast cancer research, the charity’s mission has evolved over the years. While the Small Steps team still contributes to that cause, they have also decided to turn their attention to helping families battling all types of cancer, specifically more local. They have helped several local families over the years, raising and donating thousands of dollars, all thanks to their generous donors. This year, they look to continue and grow their support from the community for this great cause.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
968
Followers
2K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton, NY
Health
Oswego County, NY
Society
City
Fulton, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cny#Charity#Hold Golf Fundraiser#Emerald Crest Golf Club#J T Flippin Chicken#The Small Steps Cny Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Charities
Related
Parish, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Christine McIntire: Bring Lily Home

I am not sure if you could help me but I figured it is worth a try. I have a long story I won’t bore you with. My husband a Navy Veteran who has PSTD is devastated along with me over our missing dog Lily who vanished during a camping trip in Parish. We actually live two and half hours away in Elmira just 15 minutes from the Pennsylvania boarder. I have been back and forth searching for Lily following up on leads that never bring Lily home.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

New Partnership Offers Free Summer Learning Experience For Kids At Camp Zerbe Nature Park

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Youth Bureau, in partnership with the Central New York/Oswego County Teacher Center, is hosting camps with a twist this summer. At Camp Zerbe in Williamstown, 32 children ages 6 to 12 recently participated in team building, crafts, and fun activities in a great outdoor environment planned by the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Staff. In addition, the children worked with teachers to experience 12 hours of hands-on, science learning experiments aligned with NYS Next Generation Learning Standards.
Sterling, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Sterling Nature Center Summer Events

STERLING, NY – Below are events to be held at the Sterling Nature Center this summer. The Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email [email protected], or find us on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Summer STEAM Camp Ramps Up In August

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning has announced dates for Summer STEAM Camp for children ages 7 to 14, starting in early August. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Summer Camp is a fun, interactive and uniquely designed program that allows students to explore, imagine, create, collaborate and solve problems, all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy