Primary Election ballots on the way to registered Washington voters
Voters across the state should expect to start receiving their ballots soon for the upcoming Primary Election on Aug. 3. The 18-day voting period begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day. Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so voters who choose to return their ballots by U.S. mail do not need to pay for a stamp. Voters may also choose to place their ballots in an official drop box up until the deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.mynorthwest.com
