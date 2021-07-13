Cancel
Washington State

Primary Election ballots on the way to registered Washington voters

By MyNorthwest Staff
 12 days ago
Voters across the state should expect to start receiving their ballots soon for the upcoming Primary Election on Aug. 3. The 18-day voting period begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day. Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so voters who choose to return their ballots by U.S. mail do not need to pay for a stamp. Voters may also choose to place their ballots in an official drop box up until the deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.

Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest

Early frontrunners emerge in latest polling for pair of Seattle council races

With ballots beginning to arrive, new polling numbers for Seattle’s two at-large city council races paint a picture of how both races are beginning to play out. Between Monday, July 12 and Thursday, July 15, the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) collected online surveys from 617 voters, asking who they planned to vote for in August’s primary election. For those who said they were undecided, they were then asked who they would vote for “if they had to choose.”
King County, WA
MyNorthwest

With deadlines looming, King County hits pause on push for ranked choice voting

Ranked choice voting in King County will have to wait, after county councilmembers opted to delay plans that would have put it to voters this November. The initial proposal was led by County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and would have had voters decide on whether to give King County Council the authority to amend its charter to allow ranked choice voting, and then begin the process of devising a roadmap.

