Primary Election ballots on the way to registered Washington voters

With ballots beginning to arrive, new polling numbers for Seattle’s two at-large city council races paint a picture of how both races are beginning to play out. Between Monday, July 12 and Thursday, July 15, the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) collected online surveys from 617 voters, asking who they planned to vote for in August’s primary election. For those who said they were undecided, they were then asked who they would vote for “if they had to choose.”